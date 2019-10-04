Premier League
Southampton14:00Chelsea
Venue: St. Mary's Stadium

Southampton v Chelsea

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is looking for a first home win of the season

TEAM NEWS

Southampton's back-up goalkeeper Alex McCarthy is expected to return to the squad following a muscular problem.

Winger Moussa Djenepo and defender Cedric Soares remain sidelined through injury.

Chelsea defenders Emerson and Antonio Rudiger are still out along with long-term absentee Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

N'Golo Kante, who returned from injury in midweek against Lille, will be monitored as a precaution but is also available to play on Sunday.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Martin Fisher: I was so impressed by Tammy Abraham when I commentated on his first Premier League goals at Norwich that I promptly signed him for my Fantasy League team. His form since has convinced Gareth Southgate that he merits a place in the senior England squad.

Fikayo Tomori is in it as well, so too Mason Mount. Three Chelsea academy products flourishing under the tutelage of Frank Lampard.

This "transitional" season is going better than some feared, especially on the road, and the picture is likely to improve at St Mary's.

Only Watford have a worse home record than Southampton; defensively they are vulnerable.

I expect points for Chelsea AND a few for my Fantasy League team too.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The Blues should win, but Southampton will have some opportunities too, and it is going to be close.

Prediction: 1-2

Lawro's full predictions v athletics legend Michael Johnson

&bull; Five of Danny Ings' last six Premier League goals have come against 'big six' opposition

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Southampton have won only two of their last 20 Premier League meetings with Chelsea (D6, L12) and are winless in the last seven.
  • Chelsea have won on nine of their 12 visits to St. Mary's (D2, L1), including the last four in a row.

Southampton

  • Southampton have won just two of their last 12 Premier League games (D4, L6).
  • Both of those victories have come on the road, and they have just one point at home this season.
  • They are winless in five matches at St Mary's, drawing three and losing two, since a 3-1 victory versus Wolves on 13 April.
  • Southampton could lose three consecutive Premier League fixtures for the first time since October 2018 under Mark Hughes. The third defeat of that run was 3-0 at home against Chelsea.
  • Saints have scored in each of their last 17 Premier League home games but have only kept one clean sheet during that period.

Chelsea

  • Chelsea are aiming for a third successive away victory in the Premier League for the first time since December 2018.
  • They have won only four of the last 12 Premier League fixtures (D5, L3).
  • The Blues kept their first Premier League clean sheet in seven games under Frank Lampard against Brighton last weekend.
  • They have conceded 27 goals away from home in the Premier League in 2019. Only Watford, with 33, have let in more.
  • Tammy Abraham has seven Premier League goals this season - only Sergio Aguero, with eight, had more prior to the weekend.
  • Olivier Giroud has scored five goals and assisted one in his last five appearances against Southampton.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool77001851321
2Man City75112772016
3Leicester7421135814
4Arsenal73311211112
5West Ham7331109112
6Tottenham7322149511
7Chelsea73221413111
8Bournemouth73221312111
9Crystal Palace732267-111
10Man Utd72329729
11Burnley723210919
12Sheff Utd72237708
13Wolves7142911-27
14Southampton7214711-47
15Everton7214612-67
16Brighton7133510-56
17Norwich7205916-76
18Aston Villa7124811-35
19Newcastle7124413-95
20Watford7025420-162
View full Premier League table

