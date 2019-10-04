Newcastle United v Manchester United

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has called for a big response from his side following their heavy loss at Leicester

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle may welcome back Dwight Gayle, who last played for the club 17 months ago, after he recovered from a calf injury.

Allan Saint-Maximin is in contention to start but Isaac Hayden begins a three-game ban.

Manchester United's Jesse Lingard is unlikely to play after injuring his hamstring against AZ Alkmaar.

Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial are sidelined with respective ankle and thigh problems.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty:'Accentuate the positive' goes the old crooners' song. They won't be playing it at St James' Park.

Meeting each other may only deepen the sense of collective melancholy for these two Uniteds. This fixture used to have the nation gripped; it was a platform for thrilling attacking play which the rest couldn't even hope to emulate.

It used to be so important. But that was then.

Now Newcastle are wading in deep waters at the bottom of the table and, prior to the weekend, only goal difference is keeping Manchester United in the top half.

Newcastle's last home game attracted their lowest league attendance for eight years, and their last away game brought their heaviest defeat in four years.

Meanwhile Manchester United failed to produce a shot on target against AZ Alkmaar and haven't won away from Old Trafford since March.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce on the 5-0 loss at Leicester: "When you get beaten as badly as we did, you know what's coming. The one thing you have to do is respond and look forward to the next game to erase it.

"When you get beaten in a certain manner, you have a good right to be angry. The most important thing is how you react to it and how you respond to it."

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "We're not in the 90s now so it's a different era, a different group that we're building.

"We know there are going to be ups and downs. I'm ready to see these boys blossom.

"There's not many clubs with our stature that play the young players that we do. They'll have a chance to come through and we're sure that some of these will be part of a successful team."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I understand why United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is saying it is going to take time for his side to turn things around but, as well as having a long-term plan, they need to get back to winning ways soon.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle United have claimed just six victories in 48 Premier League matches against Manchester United (D14, L28).

The Red Devils have won 13 Premier League games at Newcastle - they only have a better record away to Aston Villa and Everton (15 and 16 wins respectively).

Newcastle have lost this fixture 28 times in the Premier League - the only opponent they have lost to more often is Arsenal (29 defeats).

Newcastle United

Newcastle United have won just once in eight matches in all competitions this season, drawing three times (including a game they subsequently lost on penalties) and suffering four defeats.

They have five points after seven fixtures. The Magpies did not pass five points until their 11th match last season.

Newcastle have won just one of their last six Premier League home games (D2, L3) following a five-match winning streak.

A league-low three Premier League goals have been scored at St James' Park in 2019-20.

Steve Bruce will take charge of his 400th game as a Premier League manager (W111, D111, L177). His win ratio of 27.8% is the worst of managers with at least 300 games in the competition.

Bruce's total of 21 matches against Manchester United without a victory is the longest winless run any manager has endured against a single opponent in Premier League history.

Newcastle's 5-0 loss to Leicester was Bruce's joint-heaviest as a Premier League boss, after a 7-2 defeat to Chelsea in 2010 and 5-0 loss to Manchester City in 2011 (both with Sunderland).

Manchester United