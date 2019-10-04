Arsenal v Bournemouth

Injured Arsenal star Alexandre Lacazette has not featured since 1 September

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal are set to welcome back a host of regulars after fielding several youngsters in Thursday's Europa League win against Standard Liege.

Alexandre Lacazette is still sidelined by an ankle injury, while Granit Xhaka is a booking away from a one-game ban.

Bournemouth are without defender Chris Mepham because of a calf injury but Dan Gosling is nearing a return following two months out with a groin problem.

A hamstring injury means full-back Adam Smith remains unavailable.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton:Bournemouth have made a decent start to the season but they've had real problems against Arsenal since winning promotion.

Eddie Howe's team have taken just four points from the eight games played and were thumped 5-1 at the Emirates in February.

In fact they've shipped five goals on each of their last three visits to play teams in London. An away win would be a real statement, particularly when you consider Arsenal have lost only one of the last 21 at home in the league and have a 100% home record against the Cherries.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "We haven't started well at the Emirates Stadium in recent years so we need to start better. They're dangerous and we'll have to be at our best.

"We've trained well and the boys are believing in themselves and how we work. But I really feel there is more to come."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Bournemouth have made a bright start to the season but I don't look at this game as one where they will expect to get anything - they have not picked up a point in four previous visits to the Emirates, and I don't think that run will end this weekend.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v athletics legend Michael Johnson

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal have won all five of their home matches against Bournemouth in all competitions, with an aggregate score of 16-2.

Bournemouth have taken just four points from the eight Premier League meetings, with their only victory coming at home in January 2018.

The Gunners have scored multiple goals in eight of the nine overall competitive meetings.

Arsenal

Arsenal have triumphed in only one of their last five Premier League fixtures (D3, L1).

The Gunners could concede multiple goals in three consecutive home league games for the first time since December 2012.

They have kept one clean sheet in their last 12 Premier League matches.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored 26 of his 39 Premier League goals on Sundays, the highest ratio on that day in the competition's history.

Aubameyang could become the first Arsenal player to score eight goals in the opening eight Premier League games of a season since Dennis Bergkamp in 1997.

Bournemouth