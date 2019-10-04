Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are aiming for a 20th victory in 22 league matches

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has been ruled out after missing the midweek Champions League win with a groin injury.

Defender John Stones, who has a thigh problem, is expected to return after the international break.

Forward Diogo Jota is unavailable for Wolves after missing Thursday's Europa League victory with an ankle injury.

Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has an otherwise fully-fit squad.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray:It's been an excellent week for Wolves. Last Saturday's win against Watford was essential, and Thursday's last-gasp success in Istanbul a real statement.

They're getting used to the Thursday-Sunday schedule and back to somewhere near where they were last season again.

A shame for them then that this fixture comes now, with the prospect of it being a real momentum-killer going into the international break.

As most expected, City have shrugged off that shock defeat at Norwich last month as a blip, winning all five games since - and scoring 19 goals.

They've not had to travel this week, and shouldn't be troubled in terms of result here.

Would Wolves winning be an even bigger surprise than Norwich? I think so.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola on City's home form: "Our first season was not consistent. I had just landed here and thought home would be strong and away tough and it was the opposite.

"Since then, we are strong at home. To maintain, to try to win the title you have to be strong at home to have a chance but we start good because we want to play in that way for 90 minutes doing everything.

"Sometimes we are lucky, sometimes not."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Wolves are better when they come forward than they are when they sit in, and I am expecting City to find a way through them.

Prediction: 3-0

Lawro's full predictions v athletics legend Michael Johnson

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves have won just two of their 10 Premier League matches against Manchester City, both at home.

City have not lost a top-flight home game against Wolves since December 1979.

Manchester City

Manchester City's total of 27 goals in their opening seven league games is the most by any top-flight team since Everton also netted 27 in 1894.

They have scored a league-high eight goals inside in the final 20 minutes - Arsenal and Wolves are next with four.

However, City have dropped five points in their opening seven fixtures, as many as after 16 games last season.

They are undefeated in their last 13 outings following a Champions League fixture, winning 12 times.

The reigning champions faced eight shots on target in the win at Everton last weekend - the most they have ever conceded in 121 Premier League games under Pep Guardiola.

City have failed to score in just one of their last 44 home Premier League games, a goalless draw with Huddersfield in May 2018.

They've scored 142 goals at the Etihad during that run, netting five or more on 11 occasions.

Gabriel Jesus has scored in each of his last six starts for Manchester City.

Kevin de Bruyne has eight league assists in the opening seven games - double that of any other player in the top flight (prior to the weekend).

Riyad Mahrez has been directly involved in 17 goals in his last 17 starts for City in all competitions (seven goals, 10 assists).

Wolves