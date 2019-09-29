Napoli 2-1 Brescia: Mario Balotelli scores for the visitors but Napoli hold on

Dries Mertens opened the scoring in Naples with his fourth league goal of the season

Napoli recovered from their home defeat by Cagliari with a narrow victory over Brescia at Stadio San Paolo.

Dries Mertens opened the scoring with his fourth league goal of the season before Kostas Manolas headed in the second on the stroke of half-time.

Brescia rallied after the break and Mario Balotelli headed home his first Serie A goal for 1,468 days to set up a tense finale.

Balotelli could have equalised but he headed over from close range.

