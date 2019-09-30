Second Scottish Women's Premier League game abandoned due to injury

A game between Spartans and Celtic was abandoned, with an ambulance needing to be called

Scottish Women's Football are to speak to clubs over player safety after a second SWPL game in five weeks was abandoned due to injury.

Spartans' Ronaigh Douglas was taken to hospital after a collision in Sunday's match against Celtic, a month after Kilmarnock keeper Ailey Tebbett was knocked out against Partick Thistle.

Ambulances do not have to be present at SWPL games, just cup finals.

"Player safety is of paramount importance," said the SWF.

"Our SWPL criteria dictates that all clubs must have a sports first aider and physio present at games. In addition all clubs must undertake a medical & first aid risk assessment from which a written medical plan is developed

"The SWPL criteria is subject to ongoing review as the game evolves so it is certainly an area we will discuss with clubs going forward with a view to optimising medical provision and ensuring all practically possible measures are in place to ensure the safety of players.

"Our best wishes go out to those players and we hope they make a speedy recovery."

Last week Louise Donohoe of Glasgow Girls under-19s was taken to hospital with muscle damage and swelling to the back of the neck.

Scottish Women's Football (SWF), the game's governing body, have set out criteria for the top two divisions that say: "It is best practice than an appointed club medical offer and club physiotherapist are in attendance."

A Spartans statement said on Twitter: "We are happy to inform you that x-rays have shown there is no lasting damage/broken bones to midfielder @ronaighdouglas after taking a heavy knock today in our @SWPL match against @CelticFCWomen.

"Thank you to everyone for their kind messages of support."