Women's Champions League: Manchester City to face Atletico Madrid in last 16

Toni Duggan was part of the England squad that reached the World Cup semi-finals earlier this year

Manchester City will come up against their former striker Toni Duggan after being drawn against Atletico Madrid in the Women's Champions League last 16.

The England forward spent almost four years with City before joining Barcelona in 2017 and moved to fellow Spanish club Atletico in July.

Nick Cushing's team lost to Atletico in the last 32 of the 2018-19 competition.

Women's Super League champions Arsenal will play Slavia Prague, while Glasgow City will face Brondby.

The first legs will be played on 16-17 October, with the second legs scheduled for 30-31 October.

This season's final will be held in Austria's capital Vienna on 24 May.

Manchester City were seeded for the draw, based on their European results in recent seasons, whereas Glasgow City and 2007 winners Arsenal were unseeded.

Arsenal beat Italian side Fiorentina 6-0 on aggregate to reach the last 16, while Manchester City enjoyed an 11-1 aggregate win over Lugano of Switzerland and Glasgow City were 5-1 aggregate winners over Russian outfit Chertanovo.

Slavia Prague beat Hibernian 9-2 on aggregate to reach the last 16.

French side Lyon, who have won the competition in each of the past four seasons, have been drawn against Danish side Fortuna Hjorring.

The last-16 draw in full

Glasgow City (Sco) v Brondby (Den)

Barcelona (Esp) v FC Minsk (Blr)

BIIK-Kazygurt (Kaz) v Bayern Munich (Ger)

Lyon (Fra) v Fortuna Hjorring (Den)

Paris St-Germain (Fra) v Breidablik (Isl)

Wolfsburg (Ger) v FC Twente (Ned)

Slavia Prague (Cze) v Arsenal (Eng)

Manchester City (Eng) v Atletico Madrid (Esp)

