Football gossip: Ozil, Matic, Mandzukic, Solskjaer, Chong, Emery

Arsenal want to send out-of-favour former Germany international midfielder Mesut Ozil on loan in January - even if they have to subsidise the 30-year-old's wages. (Mirror)

Inter coach Antonio Conte is keen to recruit Manchester United's Serbia international midfielder Nemanja Matic, 31. (Calciomercato)

Manchester United could make a January move for Juventus and Croatia forward Mario Mandzukic, 33, who was in their plans during the summer. Juve are likely to demand a fee of £9m, while Mandzukic would not expect to take a pay cut on his £4.5m salary. (Goal.com)

Mandzukic has ended talks with Al Rayyan and will not be joining the Qatar side. (Goal.com)

Manchester United's Scotland international midfielder Scott McTominay, 22, has urged for patience with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. (Mirror)

Solskjaer has confirmed his next priority in the transfer market will be to sign a striker and creative force to boost a Manchester United team that has failed to score more than once in 17 of their past 20 matches. (Telegraph)

PSV Eindhoven want Manchester United's Netherlands Under-21 international midfielder Tahith Chong on loan in January. (Sun)

Napoli's Belgium international forward Dries Mertens, 32, looks set to leave the club as a free agent next summer, (Calciomercato)

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has denied there is a language barrier leading to communication problems with his players - but rates his English only six out of 10. (Mirror)

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has warned Emery against constantly rotating his team. (Sun)

Under-fire Stoke manager Nathan Jones insists he has never lost faith in his own ability and still believes he is the man for the job. (Stoke Sentinel)

Celtic boss Neil Lennon insists head of recruitment Nick Hammond is looking to provide options to bolster the squad ahead of the January transfer window. (Star)

Manchester United coach Mark Dempsey returned to watch first team training, having been on a period of sick leave since being taken to hospital in Perth in July a few days into the club's pre-season tour of Australia. (Mail)

