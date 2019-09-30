Manchester City v Dinamo Zagreb: Kevin de Bruyne a doubt after missing training

Kevin de Bruyne (right) was replaced by Bernardo Silva after 80 minutes of Manchester City's Premier League game against Everton on Saturday

Midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is a doubt for Manchester City's Champions League Group C match against Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday after he missed a training session on Monday.

De Bruyne, 28, has featured in all of City's Premier League and Champions League games this season but was substituted towards the end of their 3-1 away win over Everton on Saturday.

Brazilian Fernandinho, 34, is set to continue in central defence in the absence of John Stones (thigh injury) and Aymeric Laporte (knee).

"If he is fit he can play [twice a week]. When Stones is back we will have an alternative," said Guardiola.

Dinamo Zagreb are top of Group C, with Manchester City second after their opening group matches.

The Croats, who are second in their domestic league, beat Italian side Atalanta 4-0, while City won 3-0 away at Shakhtar Donetsk earlier this month.

"To play five at the back and score four goals [against Atalanta] is not bad," added Guardiola.

"They are aggressive and with long balls to the strikers, they are so strong. We have to be careful."

Guardiola also praised forward Riyad Mahrez, who scored against Shakhtar Donetsk and also in the win at Everton.

"He's been so decisive, clinical," said the City boss. "Defensively his commitment is higher this season and offensively every time he has the ball you have a feeling he is going to create something.

"Hopefully he can maintain that level for a long time."

Manchester City began their Champions League campaign with a 3-0 away win over Shakhtar Donetsk

Head-to-head stats

This will be Manchester City's first encounter with Dinamo Zagreb in European competition and their first ever such meeting with a Croatian side.

Pep Guardiola has won both of his Champions League matches against Dinamo Zagreb as manager, winning 5-0 and 2-0 with Bayern Munich in the 2015-16 group stage.

Manchester City stats

Manchester City have won their last four Champions League home games by an aggregate score of 19-4; they have never won five in a row in the competition. Indeed, City have lost only one of their last 11 home group stage matches (won nine, drawn one, lost one).

Manchester City's 3-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk was Pep Guardiola's 30th managerial Champions League win by three or more goals - only Carlo Ancelotti (32 wins) has more by that margin in the history of the competition.

Against Shakhtar Donetsk, Man City's Gabriel Jesus scored his ninth Champions League goal - should he score in this game, he would be the youngest Brazilian (22 years 181 days) to reach 10 Champions League goals and youngest South American since Lionel Messi (21 years 99 days) in October 2008.

Riyad Mahrez has been directly involved in seven goals in seven Champions League appearances for Man City (two goals, five assists), including a goal and an assist on matchday one against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Dinamo Zagreb stats