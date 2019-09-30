Galatasaray v Paris St-Germain: Neymar suspended for Champions League tie

Angel di Maria scored twice in Paris St-Germain's 3-0 win over Real Madrid in September

BBC coverage

Paris St-Germain forward Neymar serves the final game of his two-game European ban when his side face Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Neymar, 27, was given a three-game suspension for insulting match officials after PSG's loss to Manchester United in March, but the ban was later reduced to two matches.

Forward Kylian Mbappe, 20, is available for the Ligue 1 leaders after he played for 30 minutes in their 1-0 win over Bordeaux on Saturday on his return from a thigh injury following a month out.

Substitute Mbappe made an instant impact as he set up Neymar, who scored the winning goal at the weekend.

PSG are top of Group A after beating Real Madrid 3-0 in their first match, while Galatasaray, seventh in the Turkish Super Lig, were involved in a goalless draw away at Belgian side Club Bruges in their Champions League opener.

Head-to-head stats

This will be the fifth match between Galatasaray and Paris St-Germain in European competition, with each side winning twice - once in the Cup Winners' Cup and once in the Champions League.

PSG's Angel di Maria's last two Champions League matches against Galatasaray in the 2013-14 group stages saw the Argentine score once and assist three times.

Galatasaray striker Radamel Falcao has scored just one goal in eight appearances in all competitions against PSG, netting in his first game against the Parisian club in September 2013.

Paris St-Germain stats

PSG have lost both of their away Champions League matches against Turkish teams, losing 1-3 against Besiktas in October 1997 and 0-1 versus Galatasaray in December 2000.

PSG will be looking to register three consecutive away wins in the Champions League for the first time since February 2013 under Carlo Ancelotti - the Italian manager only took charge of one more away game for the Parisians after that run, which was a 1-1 draw at Barcelona.

PSG have scored 58 goals in 19 Champions League group stage games since the start of the 2016-17 campaign - 13 more than any other side.

Di Maria has been directly involved in seven goals in his last eight Champions League appearances (four goals, three assists).

Kylian Mbappe has been directly involved in 14 goals in his 12 away games in the Champions League (10 goals, four assists). No player in Champions League history has scored more goals in their first 12 away games than Mbappe and Mario Gomez.

Galatasaray stats