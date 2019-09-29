Anderlecht 0-0 Waasland-Beveren: Vincent Kompany's woes continue

Vincent Kompany is being aided in his tenure as Anderlecht player manager by head coach Simon Davies

Vincent Kompany's woes as Anderlecht player-manager continued after a goalless draw with Waasland-Beveren in the Belgian First Division A.

Anderlecht, who are 13th, have claimed just six points from nine matches since Kompany took charge, winning only once.

A lack of goals have been an issue under the ex-Manchester City defender, with his side again failing to add to their tally of six league goals.

After the game some home fans expressed disappointment about the board.

"Everything we do is for the fans," said Anderlecht head coach Simon Davies.

"We have a young team who are learning and they are playing some good football but we were laboured in the first half.

"The fans got frustrated and I cannot knock them for that. They pay their money and we deserve to give them something to cheer about."

Kompany stepped down from his matchday managerial duties last month because he wanted to focus on his performances in defence, but the 33-year-old has missed the past four league games with injury.

The 34-time title winners have had better fortunes in the Belgian Cup, scoring three goals in a 3-2 win over Wilrijk-Beerschot on Wednesday to qualify for the last 16.

Anderlecht return to league action at Charleroi on Friday, 4 October (19:30 BST).