SWPL: Glasgow City move close to 13th consecutive title

Glasgow City beat Chertanovo Moscow to reach the Champions League last 16 in midweek

Glasgow City moved closer to their 13th consecutive Scottish league title after an emphatic 8-1 win over Stirling University.

With 11 points separating them and second-place Hibernian with five games left, a win over Forfar when the SWPL resumes on 20 October would secure the title should Hibs fail to beat Rangers on the same day.

Hibs fought to a 2-0 win over Motherwell, who they will face again in two weeks in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

Rangers beat Forfar 2-1, but Celtic's match with Spartans was abandoned due to an injury.

Spartans midfielder Ronaigh Douglas was taken to hospital with a suspected neck injury after a heavy collision, but the club later tweeted to say that x-rays had shown there was "no lasting damage".

In SWPL 2, Hearts remain three points clear at the top after a 2-0 win over Dundee United.

Second-place Hamilton beat Glasgow Girls 5-0, while third-placed Partick Thistle were 11-1 winners over Hutchison Vale.

But Kilmarnock's title promotion hopes appear over after they lost 2-1 away from home to St Johnstone.

