AC Milan 1-3 Fiorentina: Milan lose third Serie A game in a row

From the section

Mateo Musacchio was sent off for AC Milan in the second half

Fiorentina condemned AC Milan to a third consecutive Serie A defeat with a comfortable 3-1 win at the San Siro.

Erick Pulgar's penalty opened the scoring before the hosts were reduced to 10 men when Mateo Musacchio was sent off for a foul on Franck Ribery.

Gaetano Castrovilli fired in after the break but Federico Chiesa's penalty was saved by Gianluigi Donnarumm.

Ribery then secured his side's first away win of the season before Rafael Leao scored a consolation late on.

Leao's individual brilliance was the only bright note of a disappointing evening for Milan boss Marco Giampaolo, who is reportedly under huge pressure to keep his job with his side dropping down to 16th in the Serie A table.

Milan travel to Genoa next on Saturday, 5 October (19:45 BST), while ninth-placed Fiorentina host Udinese the following day (11:30).