Champions League - Group F
Slavia Prague17:55B Dortmund
Venue: Sinobo Stadium, Czech Republic

Slavia Prague v Borussia Dortmund

Line-ups

Slavia Prague

  • 1Kolar
  • 5Coufal
  • 15Kudela
  • 2Hovorka
  • 18Boril
  • 22Soucek
  • 23Sevcik
  • 28Masopust
  • 7Stanciu
  • 9Olayinka
  • 11Tecl

Substitutes

  • 3Holes
  • 10Husbauer
  • 12Zeleny
  • 14Van Buren
  • 21Skoda
  • 25Frydrych
  • 31Kovar

B Dortmund

  • 1Bürki
  • 26Piszczek
  • 16Akanji
  • 15Hummels
  • 5Hakimi
  • 28Witsel
  • 6Delaney
  • 7Sancho
  • 19Brandt
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 11Reus

Substitutes

  • 2Zagadou
  • 8Dahoud
  • 10Götze
  • 23T Hazard
  • 33Weigl
  • 34Bruun Larsen
  • 35Hitz
Referee:
Björn Kuipers

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG22004046
2Club Bruges20202202
3Galatasaray201101-11
4Real Madrid201125-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich220010286
2Red Star Belgrade210134-13
3Tottenham201149-51
4Olympiakos201135-21

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City22005056
2Dinamo Zagreb21014223
3Shakhtar Donetsk210124-23
4Atalanta200216-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus21105234
2Atl Madrid21104224
3Lokomotiv Moscow210123-13
4B Leverkusen200215-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg11006243
2Napoli11002023
3Liverpool100102-20
4KRC Genk100126-40

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slavia Prague10101101
2Inter Milan10101101
3Barcelona10100001
4B Dortmund10100001

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig11002113
2Zenit St Petersburg10101101
3Lyon10101101
4Benfica100112-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax11003033
2Valencia11001013
3Chelsea100101-10
4Lille100103-30
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories