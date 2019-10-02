Slavia Prague v Borussia Dortmund
-
- From the section Champions League
Line-ups
Slavia Prague
- 1Kolar
- 5Coufal
- 15Kudela
- 2Hovorka
- 18Boril
- 22Soucek
- 23Sevcik
- 28Masopust
- 7Stanciu
- 9Olayinka
- 11Tecl
Substitutes
- 3Holes
- 10Husbauer
- 12Zeleny
- 14Van Buren
- 21Skoda
- 25Frydrych
- 31Kovar
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 26Piszczek
- 16Akanji
- 15Hummels
- 5Hakimi
- 28Witsel
- 6Delaney
- 7Sancho
- 19Brandt
- 13Guerreiro
- 11Reus
Substitutes
- 2Zagadou
- 8Dahoud
- 10Götze
- 23T Hazard
- 33Weigl
- 34Bruun Larsen
- 35Hitz
- Referee:
- Björn Kuipers