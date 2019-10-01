Barcelona v Inter Milan: Antonio Conte says his side are 'newborns'
-
- From the section Champions League
Inter Milan are "newborns" and "still have to grow a lot" despite an impressive start to the season, says manager Antonio Conte.
Inter are top of Serie A after winning all six games, and drew their Champions League opener against Slavia Prague.
They face Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday and champions Juventus in Serie A on Sunday.
"I am a coach who always gives a precise idea of football to his team," said Conte.
"I seem to set the trend in tactics. My football has always been organised, we have an idea and work hard on a range of scenarios.
"All our performances this season have shown quality and organisation, but mentality makes the difference in getting out of tricky situations."
Inter have not win the league or European Cup since 2010, when they claimed the Treble under Jose Mourinho.
They beat Sampdoria 2-1 in the league on Sunday, despite playing most of the second half with 10 men after Alexis Sanchez's sending off.
Conte, who took over in the summer, added: "We must now press the reset button, focus on Barcelona at Camp Nou.
"We're getting into the right frame of mind, but we sill have to grow a lot. We are newborns in this project."
Griezmann admits 'difficulties' after move
La Liga champions Barcelona have lost two of their opening seven games in the league and were held 0-0 by Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League opener.
France's World Cup-winning striker Antoine Griezmann, signed from Atletico Madrid for £107m, has three goals in his first eight games.
He said: "It's different. It's a different type of football, a different position and I knew it was going to be difficult to adjust.
"But I feel like I'm improving every game. Three goals, it's not bad, right? I can do better but I just arrived. I work for the team and if I can score or assist, even better."
Best of the stats
- Barcelona have lost only once in their past nine games against Inter Milan (W4 D4 L1), at the San Siro in April 2010.
- Inter Milan have lost on five of their six visits to Barcelona, winning the other 2-1 in January 1970 in the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup.
- Barcelona have won 29 of their last 32 Champions League games at home, with their last defeat being 3-0 against Bayern Munich in May 2013.
- Lionel Messi has been directly involved in 15 goals in his past 17 Champions League appearances against Italian teams (12 goals, 3 assists). However, Messi has never scored against Inter in the competition in three games.
- Barcelona have failed to score in their last two Champions League matches - they have never gone three games without a goal in the competition. They last failed to score in three European games in a row in March 1988 in the Uefa Cup.
- An Italian manager has not won at the Nou Camp in the Champions League since April 2003, when Marcello Lippi won 2-1 with Juventus in the quarter-final, with current Inter boss Antonio Conte an unused sub that night.