Barcelona v Inter Milan: Antonio Conte says his side are 'newborns'

Inter Milan are "newborns" and "still have to grow a lot" despite an impressive start to the season, says manager Antonio Conte.

Inter are top of Serie A after winning all six games, and drew their Champions League opener against Slavia Prague.

They face Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday and champions Juventus in Serie A on Sunday.

"I am a coach who always gives a precise idea of football to his team," said Conte.

"I seem to set the trend in tactics. My football has always been organised, we have an idea and work hard on a range of scenarios.

"All our performances this season have shown quality and organisation, but mentality makes the difference in getting out of tricky situations."

Inter have not win the league or European Cup since 2010, when they claimed the Treble under Jose Mourinho.

They beat Sampdoria 2-1 in the league on Sunday, despite playing most of the second half with 10 men after Alexis Sanchez's sending off.

Conte, who took over in the summer, added: "We must now press the reset button, focus on Barcelona at Camp Nou.

"We're getting into the right frame of mind, but we sill have to grow a lot. We are newborns in this project."

Griezmann admits 'difficulties' after move

La Liga champions Barcelona have lost two of their opening seven games in the league and were held 0-0 by Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League opener.

France's World Cup-winning striker Antoine Griezmann, signed from Atletico Madrid for £107m, has three goals in his first eight games.

He said: "It's different. It's a different type of football, a different position and I knew it was going to be difficult to adjust.

"But I feel like I'm improving every game. Three goals, it's not bad, right? I can do better but I just arrived. I work for the team and if I can score or assist, even better."

