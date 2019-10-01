Valencia v Ajax: Van de Beek to return to Champions League duty

From the section

Donny van der Beek (left) was linked with a move to Real Madrid in the summer

Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek is set to return to Champions League action at Valencia on Wednesday.

Van de Beek, one of Ajax's key players in last season's run to the semi-finals, missed the 3-0 win over Lille in their Group H opener on 17 September with a thigh injury.

Since recovering, he has played three Eredivisie games.

Dutch champions Ajax are unbeaten this season and sit top of the league.

Valencia's Spain left-back Jose Gaya is set to miss out with a hamstring injury, while there are fitness doubts over midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia and experienced forward Kevin Gameiro.

Valencia beat Chelsea 1-0 in their first group game.

