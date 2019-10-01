Valencia v Ajax: Van de Beek to return to Champions League duty
Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek is set to return to Champions League action at Valencia on Wednesday.
Van de Beek, one of Ajax's key players in last season's run to the semi-finals, missed the 3-0 win over Lille in their Group H opener on 17 September with a thigh injury.
Since recovering, he has played three Eredivisie games.
Dutch champions Ajax are unbeaten this season and sit top of the league.
Valencia's Spain left-back Jose Gaya is set to miss out with a hamstring injury, while there are fitness doubts over midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia and experienced forward Kevin Gameiro.
Valencia beat Chelsea 1-0 in their first group game.
Best of the stats
- This will be the third Champions League meeting between Valencia and Ajax, with both previous games ending 1-1. It will be their first game since March 2003.
- Valencia have yet to lose against Dutch teams in the Champions League, winning two and drawing four games.
- Valencia have not won their opening two Champions League matches since 2006-07 under Quique Sanchez Flores.
- Ajax have lost 11 of their last 13 Champions League matches against Spanish teams. However, they have won two of their past five.
- Ajax have won their past four away games in the Champions League, their longest winning run in the competition since March 1997 (seven away games) under Louis van Gaal.
- Ajax have not lost in their past 16 European group stage matches (won nine, drawn seven, lost none) across the Champions League and Europa League since a 1-0 defeat by Fenerbahce in November 2015.
- Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has managed more Champions League games without his side failing to score than any other manager in the competition's history, with Ajax scoring in all 13 of his games in charge.