Besiktas v Wolves: Diogo Jota to miss Europa League tie with injury

Forward Diogo Jota has not travelled to Istanbul with the Wolves squad for their Europa League group stage match against Besiktas on Thursday.

Jota picked up a toe injury before the Premier League draw at Crystal Palace and missed Saturday's win over Watford.

The Portuguese will have to "wait and see" if he will return in time for Sunday's trip to Manchester City.

Wolves are seeking their first victory in the main stage of a European competition since 1980.

The victory against Watford was their first in the Premier League this season, following five successive games without a win in normal time.

Nuno Espirito Santo has no other fresh injury concerns, while Besiktas could field two players on loan from English clubs - Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny and Liverpool keeper Loris Karius.

The Turkish side are bottom of Group K after a 4-2 defeat by Slovan Bratislava in their opening game.

'I've heard Besiktas is even louder'

Wolves midfielder Leander Dendoncker is wary of the atmosphere his side could face in Istanbul.

Their first appearance in a European competition's main phase for 39 years ended in a 1-0 defeat by Sporting Braga in their opening group game.

"Besiktas is obviously known for its fans and its stadium, and it's tough to go and play there," said Dendoncker.

"I played my first Champions League game with Anderlecht in Galatasaray and I've heard Besiktas is even louder!"

Wolves boss Nuno added: "We expect a very tough match. The Europa League is a very tough competition so we have to be ready."

