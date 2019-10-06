Portugal women v England women: Injured Jill Scott out of Lionesses squad

From the section

Brazil are ranked 11th in the world, six places below England

Midfielder Jill Scott has withdrawn from the England women squad before their friendly against Portugal because of injury.

The Manchester City player, who started Saturday's 2-1 defeat by Brazil, has picked up an ankle strain and returned home as a precaution.

City forward Lauren Hemp and Everton forward Chloe Kelly will now be named in Phil Neville's squad.

England face Portugal in Lisbon at 19:00 BST on Tuesday.