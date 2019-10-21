Manchester City v Atalanta: Walker and Otamendi return to training
Kyle Walker and Nicolas Otamendi have returned to training before Manchester City's Champions League game against Atalanta.
Both defenders were absent from City's 2-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday.
Walker missed out through illness while Otamendi sustained a knock during international duty with Argentina.
Fellow defender John Stones could also feature following his recovery from a thigh injury.
Manchester City have beaten Shakhtar Donetsk and Dinamo Zagreb in their opening Group C matches and have yet to concede a goal in the competition.
Boss Pep Guardiola feels a strong defensive display could be key to European success this season, after going out on away goals to Tottenham in the quarter-finals last season, two years after suffering the same fate in the last 16 against Monaco.
"Two times in the Champions League we went out on away goals," he said. "In both games we conceded a lot of goals."
"In this competition you play against incredible players and, if you give some teams one moment, a metre, they will score. We have to know that.
"We're good enough and we're strong enough. When you play good, you defend less. When you don't play good, you concede a lot."
Atalanta travel to Etihad Stadium on Tuesday following a 3-3 draw with Lazio and are third in Serie A behind Inter Milan and league-leaders Juventus.
The Italian side are making their debut in the Champions League and are still searching for their first win in the group stages.
A 4-0 away defeat by Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia was followed by Shakhtar Donetsk grabbing a late winner at the San Siro, leaving manager Gian Piero Gasperini's team bottom of the group.
Best of the stats
- Atalanta are the fifth different Italian side Man City have faced in European competition (after Juventus, Milan, Napoli and Roma), registering at least one win over each of the previous four.
- Manchester City have only faced eight shots in their two Champions League matches so far this campaign, seven fewer than any other team.
- Atalanta will be the 39th different team Pep Guardiola has faced in the Champions League - he has registered a win over 35 of the previous 38, failing only against Celtic, Chelsea and Liverpool.
- Since his Champions League debut for Man City in September 2015, Raheem Sterling has had a hand in 24 goals in the competition (15 goals, nine assists), five more than any other English player in that time.