Tottenham v Red Star Belgrade: Christian Eriksen set to return

Eriksen, centre, trained with the rest of the Tottenham squad on Monday

Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen could be in contention to return when Tottenham host Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The midfielder missed Saturday's 1-1 draw with Watford with a dead leg.

Goalkeeper Michel Vorm did not train with Spurs on Monday following his recent short-term arrival, meaning he is unlikely to feature.

Argentina midfielder Giovani Lo Celso could be involved after recently returning to fitness.

Must-win game for Spurs?

Tottenham reached the Champions League final last season, where they were beaten by Liverpool, but their hopes of getting to the knockout stages of this year's edition will be all but over if they lose to Red Star Belgrade.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are currently on one point after two games and defeat would leave them five points behind the Serbian champions.

Tottenham have endured a poor start to the season, having won just three of their 12 games, and Pochettino believes the pressure on Spurs has been greater because of their Champions League run last term.

"The expectation changed after the Champions League final and that is why the situation looks worse," he said.

"The most important thing is to build our confidence again."

Familiar faces hoping to cause an upset

Marin spent most of his time at Chelsea out on loan

Red Star's squad features a smattering of players who may be familiar to followers of English football.

Midfielder Marko Marin spent four years at Chelsea, although made just 16 appearances in all competitions for the London club.

Meanwhile, winger Rajiv van la Parra played in the Premier League with Huddersfield but left the Terriers for the Serbian side on transfer deadline day.

Home comforts for Spurs? The stats