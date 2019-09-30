Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Liverpool, Hearts, Motherwell, Dundee Utd, Gerrard, Shankland

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic and Rangers, who both scouted Lawrence Shankland regularly before his summer move to Dundee United from Ayr United, had representatives at Tannadice on Saturday as the 24-year-old striker scored a hat-trick in the 6-0 hammering of Greenock Morton to take his tally to 15 for the season. (Daily Record)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon says head of recruitment Nick Hammond is looking to provide options to bolster the squad ahead of the January transfer window. (Daily Star)

Former Northern Ireland centre-half Gareth McAuley, who had been out of contract since leaving Rangers this summer, has decided to retire and the 39-year-old says he always thought it would be his final season and has no regrets about joining his boyhood heroes despite only making 10 appearances for the Ibrox club. (Scottish Sun)

Liverpool director Kenny Dalglish has confirmed the words of Jurgen Klopp, who said Rangers manager Steven Gerrard will be in the thoughts of the European champions' board when the German leaves his post as manager, but the former Scotland forward says any move is a long way off. (Daily Record)

Motherwell have begun negotiations over a contract extension for goalkeeper Mark Gillespie, who has established himself as first choice since Northern Ireland international Trevor Carson was struck down with deep vein thrombosis in November but is a free agent in May. (Scottish Sun)

Hearts manager Craig Levein, reeling from the news that centre-half Craig Halkett is likely to miss months of football following an injury against St Mirren on Saturday, has revealed that the club conducted an extensive investigation last season after a horrible run of injuries, checking everything from training methods to the firmness of training pitches at Riccarton, but it did not produce anything conclusive. (Edinburgh Evening News)

On-loan Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo says Saturday's 5-0 thrashing of Aberdeen backs up his belief that Rangers, who are now within a point of reigning champions Celtic, are the best team in Scotland despite their Glasgow rivals' recent 2-0 win at Ibrox. (The Herald)

Scott Brown knows Celtic will not win every single game they play this season, but the midfielder says he will not stop believing they can despite Saturday's 1-1 draw with Hibernian ending their 100% domestic record this season. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic captain Scott Brown is extra determined to help his side defeat Cluj this week in their Europa League group meeting after his crazy hand ball helped Dan Petrescu's team knock the Glasgow outfit out of Champions League qualifying. (The National)

Celtic right-back Moritz Bauer says both he and midfielder Ryan Christie were robbed of spot-kicks by referee Kevin Clancy in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Hibs. (Daily Record)

Rangers utility man Andy Halliday has joked that photography might be his next step after football because of the number of snaps he has had to take of his partner, model Jilly Cross. (Scottish Sun)