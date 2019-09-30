USA's Sydney Leroux plays for Orlando Pride three months after giving birth

Leroux gave birth to her daughter at the end of June

World Cup winner Sydney Leroux was back in action for Orlando Pride on Sunday - just three months and a day after giving birth.

The Orlando Pride striker was an 88th-minute substitute in her side's 1-1 draw with Sky Blue FC in New Jersey.

Leroux, who has 77 caps for the USA, gave birth to daughter Roux on 28 June and was back training with her club on 27 July.

It was her first match since September 2018, although she had been training with her team as late as March this year when she was five-and-a-half-months pregnant.

"It's been a long road but I did it," tweeted the 29-year-old, who was a member of the USA's World Cup-winning squad in 2015 and an Olympic gold medallist at London 2012.

Leroux is married to US men's international Dom Dwyer, 29, who was born in England and was on the books at Norwich as a youth player. The couple also have a three-year-old son, Cassius.

It was a busy day for the pair as Dwyer also played on Sunday, setting up the equaliser for MLS team Orlando City in their 1-1 draw away to FC Cincinnati.

While Leroux made her return to the football field, another sporting mum was proving what is possible as Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce regained the world 100m title in Doha having missed the event in London in 2017 while pregnant with her son, Zyon.

The Jamaican sprinter, the Olympic champion at 100m in 2008 and 2012, carried her son round on her lap of honour in Qatar.

"To be standing here as world champion again after having my baby, I am elated," said the 32-year-old.

"Having my son and coming back, performing the way I did, I hope I can give inspiration to all the women starting a family or thinking of starting a family. You can do anything."

