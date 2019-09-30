Gareth McAuley: Northern Ireland defender retires from football

McAuley scored the opening goal in Northern Ireland's 2-0 win over Ukraine at the Euros

Northern Ireland defender Gareth McAuley has announced his retirement from football after 23 years in the game.

The former Leicester, West Brom and Rangers centre-half won 80 international caps, scoring nine goals.

McAuley, 39, began his career in the Irish League with Crusaders and spent his last season at Rangers in 2018-19.

"I knew last season was going to be my 23rd and final year as a player," McAuley said in a statement.

"I know I'm hanging

More to follow.