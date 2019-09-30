Gareth McAuley: Northern Ireland defender retires from football
Northern Ireland defender Gareth McAuley has announced his retirement from football after 23 years in the game.
The former Leicester, West Brom and Rangers centre-half won 80 international caps, scoring nine goals.
McAuley, 39, began his career in the Irish League with Crusaders and spent his last season at Rangers in 2018-19.
"I knew last season was going to be my 23rd and final year as a player," McAuley said in a statement.
"I know I'm hanging
More to follow.