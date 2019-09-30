Women's Champions League: Glasgow drawn against Brondby in last 16

Glasgow qualified by beating Russian side Chertanovo

Glasgow City will face Danish side Brondby after avoiding the major sides in the draw for the Women's Champions League last 16.

The Scottish champions were one of the unseeded sides in Monday's draw, with their Danish counterparts the lowest-ranked side among the seeds.

Brondby were knocked out by Norwegian side Lillestrom at the same stage a year ago after defeating Juventus.

It is also the second season in a row that Glasgow have reached the last 16.

Scott Booth's side were beaten 8-0 by Barcelona last season, but the Spanish champions were this time paired with last-16 debutants Minsk of Belarus.

Holders Lyon take on the other Danish representatives, Fortuna Hjorring.

Glasgow also avoided an all-British meeting with Scotland midfielder Caroline Weir's Manchester City taking on Atletico Madrid for a second year running having lost to the Spaniards in last season's round of 32.

English champions Arsenal, who were also unseeded and have four Scotland players in their squad, have been drawn against Slavia Prague, who ousted Hibernian 9-2 on aggregate in the previous round.

Women's Champions League last-16 draw

Glasgow City v Brondby (Denmark)

Barcelona (Spain) v Minsk (Belarus)

BIIK-Kazygurt (Kazakhstan) v Bayern Munich (Germany)

Lyon (France) v Fortuna Hjorring (Denmark)

Paris St-Germain (France) v Breidablik (Iceland)

Wolfsburg (Germany) v Twente (Netherlands)

Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) v Arsenal

Manchester City v Atletico Madrid (Spain)

