Jersey Bulls: Depleted island side beat AFC Hayes 2-1 to win opening nine matches

Jersey Bulls play their home games at St Helier's Springfield Stadium

Jersey Bulls continued their winning start to life with a 2-1 victory at AFC Hayes despite a depleted line-up.

Ruben Mendes and Daryl Wilson scored for a much-changed side as many key players played in the Jersey Football Combination's 7-0 FA Inter League Cup win over the Somerset County League.

Jersey remain seven points clear at the top of the Combined Counties League Division One South.

The island side have won all their nine games and have a +34 goal difference.

"They managed to get a goal right before the end which made the last five minutes or so very nervy," Bulls manager Gary Freeman told BBC Radio Jersey.

"We had a few changes to kill the game and make it 3-0, but didn't take it, and while it's 2-0 there's always a chance.

"They came back well in the last 10 minutes, put a lot of bodies in the box, and fair play to Bradley Rolland, who came in for his debut. He pulled off two or three good saves in the last few minutes."