Tyler Harvey: Truro City boss Paul Wotton 'can get best' out of striker

Tyler Harvey scored in Truro's 3-1 FA Cup first round loss at Charlton in 2017

Truro City boss Paul Wotton believes he can get the best out of the striker Tyler Harvey after he scored two goals on his return to the White Tigers.

The former Plymouth Argyle youngster moved back to Treyew Road from Bath City earlier this month.

Harvey netted a brace in the first half before loanee Luke Jephcott added a third in a 3-0 Southern Premier League win over Hayes and Yeading United.

Wotton previously worked with Harvey while the pair were at Plymouth.

"I've known Tyler for a long long time and I think I can get the best out of him," he told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"I was really pleased with his goal, I was pleased with all-round play and his general fitness was good, he lasted the game really well.

"That's why we were patient, that's why we were looking about for that centre forward who we felt could improve us and Tyler's had a great start."