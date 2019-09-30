Exeter City boss Matt Taylor to re-assess after defeat by Grimsby Town

Matt Taylor has led Exeter City to six wins from their 11 League Two games this season

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor felt his side looked tired as they lost for the first time this season.

City went down 3-1 at home to Grimsby, falling short of a new club record of 14 successive games without defeat.

"We didn't quite do the basics of League Two football well enough," Taylor told BBC Radio Devon.

"It's certainly a lesson in terms of where I've got to see that group of players, because some of them looked like it was a game too far."

The defeat saw Exeter joined at the top of League Two by Crewe Alexandra, who they face at Gresty Road on Saturday.

"There's players in that group who've been playing week in, week out and every now and again you might just need to re-assess it and see where players are," said Taylor, whose side were last beaten in League Two on 13 April.

"The defence will rightly take a bit of criticism in terms of that performance, but the centre forwards have to contribute as well."

He added: "You saw how clinical they (Grimsby) were, we think we've got good players at this club, they've got to start taking their chances, it's as simple as that, and take them earlier.

"Collectively there's work to do, but I'm not going to be too hard on that group of players because they've been magnificent so far this season."