Ryan Lowe: Plymouth Argyle hails 'gutsy' side after Mansfield victory

Ryan Lowe left Bury to take over as Plymouth Argyle manager in the summer

Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe has hailed his side's courage after they won 1-0 at Mansfield Town.

Conor Grant's goal secured Argyle's first win in eight matches in all competitions as the Pilgrims moved up to 12th place in League Two.

Argyle had not won since a 3-0 win over Walsall on 24 August.

"I saw a different side to my team today. Resilience, bodies on the line, block tackles, George Cooper's broken his nose," Lowe told BBC Radio Devon.

Lowe, who joined the Pilgrims from Bury in the summer, has now won five of his 14 games in charge.

"The football wasn't great," the 41-year-old added.

"But we've footballed teams to death this season and not got any points for it, so I'd like to think with our first half dominant display we should have scored more.

"In terms of the performance it was a gusty performance. They wanted to win, they wanted to put their bodies on the line for three points."