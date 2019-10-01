Tottenham v Bayern Munich: Name highest-scoring German players in Premier League

Klinsmann played for both Tottenham and Bayern Munich during the 1990s

Tottenham Hotspur v Bayern Munich; Champions League Group B Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: Tuesday, 1 October Time: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live with live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

As Tottenham prepare to take on Bayern Munich in the group stages of the Champions League, can you name the highest-scoring Germans to have graced the Premier League?

Jurgen Klinsmann, a legend at both clubs, is second on the list. He was a World Cup winner and two-time German footballer of the year when he signed for Tottenham in the summer of 1994.

During his two spells at the North London club - Klinsmann also returned on loan during the 1997-98 season - the striker scored 29 goals in the Premier League, the second highest by a German player, and became an instant fan favourite.

After his one-season wonder turn at Spurs, he then joined Bayern in 1995 and bagged himself a Bundeslegia title, plus the accolade of being the club's top goalscorer two years running.

So we'll give you that one. But can you name the other 10 Germans to score the most in the Premier League?

Click 'start quiz', read the clues and away you go...