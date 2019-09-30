Football gossip: Sancho, Vertonghen, Mandzukic, Alderweireld, Wenger

Borussia Dortmund's sporting director admits he cannot see England forward Jadon Sancho, 19, linked with Manchester United in the summer, staying at the club long term. (Kicker, via Mail)

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, 21, is set to reject Nigeria and commit himself to England if he gets a call-up from Gareth Southgate for the forthcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria. (Telegraph)

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen, 32, whose contract expires at the end of the season, has suggested he may sign a new deal with the club. (London Evening Standard)

Spurs have opened talks with Belgium international Vertonghen over a contract extension. (Mail)

Manchester United target Mario Mandzukic, 33, the Juventus striker, is also wanted by MLS side Los Angeles FC. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Tottenham's Belgium international defender Toby Alderweireld, 30, during the January transfer window. (Tuttosport, via Inside Futbol)

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is on a list of potential replacements for AC Milan boss Marco Giampaolo. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Arsenal are planning to watch Hungary international Dominik Szoboszlai in action for Red Bull Salzburg against Liverpool this week, ahead of a bid for the 18-year-old in January. (Football Insider)

Juventus and Inter could be set to do battle in the January transfer market for Barcelona's Croatia international midfielder Ivan Rakitic, 31. (Calciomercato, via Caught Offside)

Porto coach Vitor Matos is in advanced talks to join Jurgen Klopp's coaching staff at Liverpool. (Liverpool Echo)

Manchester United's Ivorian defender Eric Bailly's knee problem is now set to keep him out until the new year. The 25-year-old was injured during pre-season match against Tottenham. (Sun)

Roma are monitoring Wolves' Spanish wide player Adama Traore, 23. (Calciomercato)

West Ham have offered former defender James Collins a club ambassador role. (Football Insider)

Ex-Newcastle youth forward Callum Roberts, 22, is set for a trial at Rotherham following a fine start to the season in the National League North with Lee Clark's Blyth Spartans. (Yorkshire Post)

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy orchestrated the new four-year contract for Moussa Sissoko that will take the France midfielder, 30, up to the age of 34. (Football Insider)

Manchester United could face a potential £74m bill for transfer add-ons on signings over the last two years. (Times - subscription required)

Former Everton boss David Moyes believes they "missed a trick" by not redeveloping Goodison Park. (Liverpool Echo)

Arsenal were forced to travel to Manchester on matchday to face Manchester United because the major hotels were fully booked because of the Conservative party conference. (Sun)