John Fleck to be named in Scotland squad for Russia & San Marino games

John Fleck trained with the Scotland squad last year

Euro 2020 qualifying: Russia v Scotland Venue: Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow Date: Tuesday, 10 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text on the BBC Sport website

John Fleck will be named in Scotland squad's for the Euro 2020 qualifiers with Russia and San Marino when Steve Clark announces his squad on Tuesday.

The midfielder will receive a third senior international call-up after some impressive performances for Premier League newcomers Sheffield United.

Fleck, 28, was set to feature against Cyprus and Belgium in June but was unavailable as he was getting married.

The Scots visit Russia on 10 October and host San Marino three days later.

It has been reported Arsenal's Kieran Tierney will also be included for the double-header.

Twelve-times capped Tierney, 22, has played just once since moving from Celtic in a £25m deal in August, making his Arsenal debut in last week's League Cup win over Nottingham Forest after undergoing a double-hernia operation in May.

He was not included in Arsenal's squad for Monday's Premier League draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Scotland are fifth in Group I after two wins and four defeats in their opening six games, with Russia on 15 points in second place - three behind Belgium.

However, even though the Scots' chances of qualification through the group have faded, they can still make the finals via next year's play-offs after winning their Nations League group last year.