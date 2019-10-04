Quiz: Brendan Rodgers quotes - real or fake?

Brendan Rodgers' Leicester side are third in the Premier League going into this weekend

Premier League: Liverpool v Leicester City Venue: Anfield Date: Saturday, 5 October Time: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live with live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Brendan Rodgers' Leicester are flying high in the Premier League but face their toughest test of the season so far when they travel to Anfield to take on league leaders Liverpool on Saturday.

Ever since he was Reds manager, Rodgers has been one of the more quotable managers - always liable to come up with a unique soundbite.

So before his return to Anfield, it is time to test your Rodgers knowledge.

Which of the following 10 quotes are real and which are fake?