National League
Notts County19:45Dag & Red
Venue: Meadow Lane, England

Notts County v Dagenham & Redbridge

Line-ups

Notts County

  • 1Slocombe
  • 4Rose
  • 5Turner
  • 14Wootton
  • 11Boldewijn
  • 7Thomas
  • 13Rawlinson
  • 15Booty
  • 17Bakayogo
  • 20Brindley
  • 32Shields

Substitutes

  • 8Doyle
  • 9Dennis
  • 10Tyson
  • 19Bird
  • 23Osborne

Dag & Red

  • 1Justham
  • 2Wright
  • 4Onariase
  • 12Robinson
  • 3Gordon
  • 5Croll
  • 23Odametey
  • 7McQueen
  • 10Balanta
  • 11Graham
  • 15Quigley

Substitutes

  • 14Grant
  • 17Wood
  • 19Luque
  • 20Dobson
  • 22Eleftheriou
Referee:
Samuel Barrott

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Halifax15101426141231
2Bromley158522418629
3Yeovil159152516928
4Woking157532315826
5Barrow158162619725
6Barnet156632117424
7Dag & Red156631916324
8Dover157352119224
9Torquay156452522322
10Harrogate156451917222
11Boreham Wood156362317621
12Solihull Moors156362217521
13Notts County155642217521
14Eastleigh155551719-220
15Hartlepool155551922-320
16Maidenhead United155371816218
17Stockport155371524-918
18Sutton United153751618-216
19Fylde154471929-1016
20Wrexham153661924-515
21Aldershot154381320-715
22Chesterfield152671827-912
23Chorley151861227-1511
24Ebbsfleet152491628-1210
