Notts County v Dagenham & Redbridge
-
- From the section Conference
Line-ups
Notts County
- 1Slocombe
- 4Rose
- 5Turner
- 14Wootton
- 11Boldewijn
- 7Thomas
- 13Rawlinson
- 15Booty
- 17Bakayogo
- 20Brindley
- 32Shields
Substitutes
- 8Doyle
- 9Dennis
- 10Tyson
- 19Bird
- 23Osborne
Dag & Red
- 1Justham
- 2Wright
- 4Onariase
- 12Robinson
- 3Gordon
- 5Croll
- 23Odametey
- 7McQueen
- 10Balanta
- 11Graham
- 15Quigley
Substitutes
- 14Grant
- 17Wood
- 19Luque
- 20Dobson
- 22Eleftheriou
- Referee:
- Samuel Barrott
Match details to follow.