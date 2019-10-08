National League
Barrow19:45Boreham Wood
Venue: Furness Building Society Stadium, England

Barrow v Boreham Wood

Line-ups

Barrow

  • 1Dixon
  • 3Brough
  • 4Taylor
  • 11Kay
  • 8Rooney
  • 6Hird
  • 9Quigley
  • 16Platt
  • 20Angus
  • 23Dyson
  • 27Barry

Substitutes

  • 2Brown
  • 5Granite
  • 7Hindle
  • 10Hardcastle
  • 24Harrison

Boreham Wood

  • 17Ashmore
  • 2Woodards
  • 3Ilesanmi
  • 10Murtagh
  • 8McDonnell
  • 6Stephens
  • 9Tshimanga
  • 11Marsh
  • 12Fyfield
  • 14Thomas
  • 16Thompson

Substitutes

  • 1Gregory
  • 7Mingoia
  • 15Shakes
  • 18Wickham
  • 20Shaibu
Referee:
David Richardson

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Halifax15101426141231
2Bromley158522418629
3Yeovil159152516928
4Woking157532315826
5Barrow158162619725
6Barnet156632117424
7Dag & Red156631916324
8Dover157352119224
9Torquay156452522322
10Harrogate156451917222
11Boreham Wood156362317621
12Solihull Moors156362217521
13Notts County155642217521
14Eastleigh155551719-220
15Hartlepool155551922-320
16Maidenhead United155371816218
17Stockport155371524-918
18Sutton United153751618-216
19Fylde154471929-1016
20Wrexham153661924-515
21Aldershot154381320-715
22Chesterfield152671827-912
23Chorley151861227-1511
24Ebbsfleet152491628-1210
