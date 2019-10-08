National League
Eastleigh19:45Maidenhead United
Venue: Silverlake Stadium, England

Eastleigh v Maidenhead United

Line-ups

Eastleigh

  • 1Stryjek
  • 11Smart
  • 4Atkinson
  • 19Hollands
  • 2Partington
  • 6Boyce
  • 3Green
  • 17Miley
  • 8Payne
  • 10Barnett
  • 22Barnes

Substitutes

  • 9Rendell
  • 13Flitney
  • 14Bearwish
  • 18Williamson
  • 22Seaman

Maidenhead United

  • 1Dunn
  • 4Ellul
  • 6Grant
  • 16Sheckleford
  • 10Kelly
  • 8Comley
  • 14Whitehall
  • 18Akintunde
  • 19Upward
  • 24Massey
  • 28Smile

Substitutes

  • 3Steer
  • 5Davies
  • 11Mensah
  • 21Ashby-Hammond
Referee:
Savvas Yianni

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Halifax15101426141231
2Bromley158522418629
3Yeovil159152516928
4Woking157532315826
5Barrow158162619725
6Barnet156632117424
7Dag & Red156631916324
8Dover157352119224
9Torquay156452522322
10Harrogate156451917222
11Boreham Wood156362317621
12Solihull Moors156362217521
13Notts County155642217521
14Eastleigh155551719-220
15Hartlepool155551922-320
16Maidenhead United155371816218
17Stockport155371524-918
18Sutton United153751618-216
19Fylde154471929-1016
20Wrexham153661924-515
21Aldershot154381320-715
22Chesterfield152671827-912
23Chorley151861227-1511
24Ebbsfleet152491628-1210
