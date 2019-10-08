National League
Fylde19:45Chesterfield
Venue: Mill Farm, England

AFC Fylde v Chesterfield

Line-ups

Fylde

  • 31Hornby
  • 4Byrne
  • 5Jameson
  • 11Williams
  • 8Croasdale
  • 6Whitmore
  • 9Rowe
  • 12Burke
  • 15Bradley
  • 17Yeates
  • 28Craigen

Substitutes

  • 7Kosylo
  • 10Philliskirk
  • 13Hornby-Forbes
  • 16Taylor
  • 27Haughton

Chesterfield

  • 1Jalal
  • 4Yarney
  • 5Evans
  • 8Weston
  • 33Sheridan
  • 26Hollis
  • 7Rowley
  • 20Wedgbury
  • 23Smith
  • 9Spyrou
  • 24Denton

Substitutes

  • 10Mandeville
  • 12Coddington
  • 18McGlashan
  • 19Boden
  • 36Fondop-Talom
Referee:
Rebecca Welch

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Halifax15101426141231
2Bromley158522418629
3Yeovil159152516928
4Woking157532315826
5Barrow158162619725
6Barnet156632117424
7Dag & Red156631916324
8Dover157352119224
9Torquay156452522322
10Harrogate156451917222
11Boreham Wood156362317621
12Solihull Moors156362217521
13Notts County155642217521
14Eastleigh155551719-220
15Hartlepool155551922-320
16Maidenhead United155371816218
17Stockport155371524-918
18Sutton United153751618-216
19Fylde154471929-1016
20Wrexham153661924-515
21Aldershot154381320-715
22Chesterfield152671827-912
23Chorley151861227-1511
24Ebbsfleet152491628-1210
