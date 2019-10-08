AFC Fylde v Chesterfield
Line-ups
Fylde
- 31Hornby
- 4Byrne
- 5Jameson
- 11Williams
- 8Croasdale
- 6Whitmore
- 9Rowe
- 12Burke
- 15Bradley
- 17Yeates
- 28Craigen
Substitutes
- 7Kosylo
- 10Philliskirk
- 13Hornby-Forbes
- 16Taylor
- 27Haughton
Chesterfield
- 1Jalal
- 4Yarney
- 5Evans
- 8Weston
- 33Sheridan
- 26Hollis
- 7Rowley
- 20Wedgbury
- 23Smith
- 9Spyrou
- 24Denton
Substitutes
- 10Mandeville
- 12Coddington
- 18McGlashan
- 19Boden
- 36Fondop-Talom
- Referee:
- Rebecca Welch
Match details to follow.