National League
Barnet19:45Bromley
Venue: The Hive Stadium, England

Barnet v Bromley

Line-ups

Barnet

  • 1Loach
  • 2Alexander
  • 4Reynolds
  • 18Fonguck
  • 9Pavey
  • 5Almeida Santos
  • 16Taylor
  • 20da Silva Vilhete
  • 22Walker
  • 23Tutonda
  • 26Sweeney

Substitutes

  • 8Adams
  • 14Akinola
  • 21Elito
  • 24Azaze
  • 27Mason-Clark

Bromley

  • 23Huddart
  • 2Kizzi
  • 6Holland
  • 8Raymond
  • 3Wood
  • 13Bush
  • 10Bingham
  • 19Hackett-Fairchild
  • 7Coulson
  • 26Doughty
  • 9Cheek

Substitutes

  • 11Mekki
  • 12Dunne
  • 15Klass
  • 17Clifton
  • 25Rees
Referee:
Adrian Quelch

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Halifax15101426141231
2Bromley158522418629
3Yeovil159152516928
4Woking157532315826
5Barrow158162619725
6Barnet156632117424
7Dag & Red156631916324
8Dover157352119224
9Torquay156452522322
10Harrogate156451917222
11Boreham Wood156362317621
12Solihull Moors156362217521
13Notts County155642217521
14Eastleigh155551719-220
15Hartlepool155551922-320
16Maidenhead United155371816218
17Stockport155371524-918
18Sutton United153751618-216
19Fylde154471929-1016
20Wrexham153661924-515
21Aldershot154381320-715
22Chesterfield152671827-912
23Chorley151861227-1511
24Ebbsfleet152491628-1210
