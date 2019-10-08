National League
Halifax19:45Chorley
Venue: The MBi Shay Stadium, England

FC Halifax Town v Chorley

Line-ups

Halifax

  • 1Johnson
  • 2Duckworth
  • 3Binnom-Williams
  • 9Southwell
  • 6Nolan
  • 4Clarke
  • 20King
  • 14Staunton
  • 15McAlinden
  • 21Williams
  • 22Cooper

Substitutes

  • 7Allen
  • 10King
  • 11Sho-Silva
  • 12Appleyard
  • 31Maher

Chorley

  • 1Urwin
  • 2Challoner
  • 3Blakeman
  • 13Cottrell
  • 9Carver
  • 6Meppen-Walter
  • 12Ross
  • 14Dodds
  • 16Baines
  • 17Nortey
  • 18Massanka

Substitutes

  • 7Newby
  • 8O'Keefe
  • 11Newby
  • 20Holroyd
  • 21Eccles
Referee:
Ben Speedie

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Halifax15101426141231
2Bromley158522418629
3Yeovil159152516928
4Woking157532315826
5Barrow158162619725
6Barnet156632117424
7Dag & Red156631916324
8Dover157352119224
9Torquay156452522322
10Harrogate156451917222
11Boreham Wood156362317621
12Solihull Moors156362217521
13Notts County155642217521
14Eastleigh155551719-220
15Hartlepool155551922-320
16Maidenhead United155371816218
17Stockport155371524-918
18Sutton United153751618-216
19Fylde154471929-1016
20Wrexham153661924-515
21Aldershot154381320-715
22Chesterfield152671827-912
23Chorley151861227-1511
24Ebbsfleet152491628-1210
