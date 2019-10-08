Yeovil Town v Woking
Line-ups
Yeovil
- 31Smith
- 3Dickinson
- 4Collins
- 7Worthington
- 24Hutton
- 6Wilkinson
- 5Smith
- 26Lee
- 9Murphy
- 14Duffus
- 28Tilley
Substitutes
- 8D'Ath
- 10Omotayo
- 18Skendi
- 19Bradbury
- 33Dagnall
Woking
- 13Ross
- 2Cook
- 3Casey
- 6Diarra
- 5Gerring
- 4Parry
- 16Donnellan
- 8Ferdinand
- 14Poku
- 22Loza
- 7Tarpey
Substitutes
- 1Howes
- 10Kretzschmar
- 11Hodges
- 12Collier
- 18Meite
- Referee:
- Daniel Middleton
Match details to follow.