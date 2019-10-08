National League
Yeovil19:45Woking
Venue: Huish Park, England

Yeovil Town v Woking

Line-ups

Yeovil

  • 31Smith
  • 3Dickinson
  • 4Collins
  • 7Worthington
  • 24Hutton
  • 6Wilkinson
  • 5Smith
  • 26Lee
  • 9Murphy
  • 14Duffus
  • 28Tilley

Substitutes

  • 8D'Ath
  • 10Omotayo
  • 18Skendi
  • 19Bradbury
  • 33Dagnall

Woking

  • 13Ross
  • 2Cook
  • 3Casey
  • 6Diarra
  • 5Gerring
  • 4Parry
  • 16Donnellan
  • 8Ferdinand
  • 14Poku
  • 22Loza
  • 7Tarpey

Substitutes

  • 1Howes
  • 10Kretzschmar
  • 11Hodges
  • 12Collier
  • 18Meite
Referee:
Daniel Middleton

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Halifax15101426141231
2Bromley158522418629
3Yeovil159152516928
4Woking157532315826
5Barrow158162619725
6Barnet156632117424
7Dag & Red156631916324
8Dover157352119224
9Torquay156452522322
10Harrogate156451917222
11Boreham Wood156362317621
12Solihull Moors156362217521
13Notts County155642217521
14Eastleigh155551719-220
15Hartlepool155551922-320
16Maidenhead United155371816218
17Stockport155371524-918
18Sutton United153751618-216
19Fylde154471929-1016
20Wrexham153661924-515
21Aldershot154381320-715
22Chesterfield152671827-912
23Chorley151861227-1511
24Ebbsfleet152491628-1210
