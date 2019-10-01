Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Tierney, Hickey, Bolingoli, Middleton

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Kieran Tierney is set to be named in the Scotland squad on Tuesday after just 77 minutes of football in five months. (Scottish Sun)

Philippe Senderos has warned Rangers they face a pitch battle in Bern on Young Boys' controversial surface in Thursday's Europa League Group G fixture. (Daily Record)

Celtic will land £600,000 if Hearts sell Aaron Hickey in January for £2m. Manchester City and Southampton are tracking the 17-year-old full-back with a view to potential swoops in the next transfer window. Hickey rejected pro terms with Celtic at 16 for a return to Tynecastle — where he had been a youth player — in July 2018. But as a condition of allowing him to join the club, Celtic insisted on a 30% sell-on clause in his contract instead of a modest compensation fee. (Scottish Sun)

Jason McAteer insists Steven Gerrard shouldn't be considered a failure as Rangers boss if he doesn't win a trophy this season. (Daily Record)

Boli Bolingoli has vowed Celtic will show Cluj who they really are in Wednesday's Europa League encounter and gain revenge for their Champions League defeat by the Romanian side last month. (Daily Record)

Hearts defender Craig Halkett is expected to be out of action until next year after damaging medial knee ligaments at St Mirren on Saturday. Halkett underwent a scan on Monday to determine the extent of the injury but the initial prognosis is that the 24-year-old is likely to miss up to three months of football. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Aberdeen great Willie Miller says alarm bells are ringing at Pittodrie as Derek McInnes faces growing unrest from fans. McInnes has come in for stinging criticism after a week in which his side went out of the Scottish League Cup to Hearts before being thumped 5-0 in the league at Rangers. (Daily Express, print edition)

Glenn Middleton believes a heart-to-heart has helped Hibernian finally kick-start their season. The Easter Road squad held a series of meetings to clear the air after an abysmal start to the season left them second-bottom of the Premiership. They have since beaten Kilmarnock in the League Cup quarter-finals and shattered Celtic's unbeaten start to the league season in Saturday's 1-1 draw. (Scottish Sun)

Tommy Wright insists slip-ups are to blame for St Johnstone's woes, not his system. Wright says his formation is not the reason his side are bottom of the Premiership. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Sean Maitland feared he had squandered his big chance to grab Scotland the bonus-point win needed to keep their Rugby World Cup dream alive. The winger dropped the ball as he desperately tried to slide in to score the fourth and crucial try against Samoa, but rival Ed Fidow had committed a clear infringement in a desperate act of defence. (Scottish Daily Mail, print edition)

Beth Dobbin claimed the poor attendances at the World Championships in Doha are stealing athletes of their moment in the sun. The Scottish 200m record holder says watching Dina Asher-Smith's lap of honour after a 100m silver medal "was a bit heart-breaking because what she did was insane and there was no-one there". (Scotsman)