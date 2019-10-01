Republic of Ireland: Lenihan named in squad as Duffy misses out

Darragh Lenihan has two international caps against the USA and Northern Ireland

Blackburn Rovers duo Darragh Lenihan and Greg Cunningham have been called into the Republic of Ireland squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Lenihan has been brought into the squad with Richard Keogh and Shane Duffy out injured for the Group D games.

The defender has been present for all but one of Rovers' nine Championship games this season.

The Republic, who top Group D after five games, face away trips to Georgia and Switzerland later this month.

Manager Mick McCarthy was left with a defensive crisis after Brighton's Duffy pulled his calf and Keogh was ruled out for as long as 15 months after sustaining knee ligament damage on the night of a crash that led to the arrest of two of his Derby County team-mates.

Lenihan, who has represented the Republic after underage levels, has two international caps in friendlies against the USA and Northern Ireland.

Sheffield United striker David McGoldrick, who scored in a 1-1 draw against Switzerland at the Aviva Stadium in September, is missing with a groin injury.

Jack Byrne, who became Ireland's 500th international when he was introduced as a substitute against Bulgaria, retains his place in the squad as do fellow debutants Josh Cullen, James Collins, Mark Travers and Kieran O'Hara.

Left back Cunningham trained with the squad in Portugal in the summer and was involved for the draw in Denmark and the home win against Gibraltar.

Highly-rated Spurs youngster Troy Parrott and Brighton's Aaron Connolly have not been included in the 24-man squad.

'It happens in football'

"We've watched Darragh a number of times and he has been in and around the squad before so I look forward to working with him," said McCarthy.

"Enda Stevens is suspended for the game against Georgia and Greg is one of the most experienced left-backs available to us. He trained with us in the summer and he knows what we want."

He added, "I won't even start thinking about the team for that game until the players turn up at the Hotel on Sunday and I see who we have available.

"We have injuries and suspensions but there's nothing I can do about them. It happens in football.

"That's why we changed almost the entire team for the Bulgaria game last month and look how well the players who came in like Josh, Alan Browne, John Egan and Kevin Long did.

"They put their hands up for selection and gave me something to think about."

Republic of Ireland Squad:

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Kieran O'Hara (Burton Albion, on loan from Manchester United)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Kevin Long (Burnley), John Egan (Sheffield United), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers), Greg Cunningham (Blackburn Rovers), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United)

Midfielders: Alan Browne (Preston North End), Josh Cullen (Charlton Athletic, on loan from West Ham United), Glenn Whelan (Heart of Midlothian), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), James McClean (Stoke City), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers)

Forwards: James Collins (Luton Town), Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Callum Robinson (Sheffield United), Alan Judge (Ipswich Town), Scott Hogan (Stoke City, on loan from Aston Villa)