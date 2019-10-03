Celtic v Cluj: Can Neil Lennon's side gain Europa League revenge?

Cluj knocked Celtic out of the Champions League qualifiers in Glasgow

Europa League Group E: Celtic v Cluj Venue: Celtic Park Date: Thursday, 3 October Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland and live text commentary on BBC Sport Scotland website & app

In August, Cluj inflicted what remains Celtic's only defeat of the season, a chaotic and devastating blow that knocked Neil Lennon's men out of the Champions League.

On Thursday, the Scottish Premiership leaders will be thirsting for vengeance in the Europa League for that 5-4 aggregate defeat by the Romanians, who won 4-3 in Glasgow.

Since then, Celtic have won an Old Firm derby, seen off AIK to get to the group stage, cruised into the Scottish League Cup semi-finals, and earned a draw at Rennes in their first pool match.

Can they avenge that chastening defeat in Thursday's group encounter?

Injuries and controversy

Cluj have wedged themselves at the summit of Romania's Liga I, two points clear of Universitatea Craiova, but in recent weeks, their domestic campaign has not been without incident.

Their coach, former Chelsea full-back Dan Petrescu, reportedly refused to attend a league game against Steaua Bucharest having received a four-match ban from the Romanian FA for being sent-off during a fixture. Apparently Petrescu had three of his staff kitted out with microphones and watched the game from his hotel room while issuing instructions.

Cluj beat Lazio 2-1 in the opening round of group games, but they could well be shorn of two of their chief attacking threats for the trip to Glasgow. Both Billel Omrani and Lacina Traore were replaced nursing injuries during Sunday's 3-0 win over Gaz Metan.

Omrani, in particular, became the scourge of Celtic, scoring twice at Parkhead before netting against Lazio and again on Sunday, taking his season's haul to 10 goals in 17 outings. He drove up the left flank with great menace in Glasgow, and pounced when opportunities befell him in the danger zone. His absence would be a significant blow.

Speaking after the victory, Petrescu's assistant, Alim Minteuan, said of the stricken pair: "We will know later this week after they have done tests, but it's not looking good just now."

Record on the road

At Celtic Park, Cluj harried and pressed their hosts to great effect, their industrious style of play meaning Lennon's men struggled to settle. They brought physicality and dynamism and were not fazed by the cacophonous atmosphere that greeted them. They also gobbled up the opportunities that came their way.

In fact, of their 10 away games this term, Cluj have only lost three inside 90 minutes, winning another three and drawing four.