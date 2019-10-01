Curtis Davies: Derby County players 'giving all to turn around club's reputation'

Before captaining Derby in Saturday's win against Birmingham City, Curtis Davies' only other apperances this season came in the EFL Cup

Curtis Davies says it is up to Derby's players to fix the public image of the club after a hugely controversial week.

Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett were charged with drink driving after a crash, an incident in which captain Richard Keogh suffered a knee injury.

Davies took the captain's armband in Saturday's home win against Birmingham.

"The ones out there need to concentrate on winning and giving our all because that's the only way we are going to turn around reputations," Davies said.

The 34-year-old stepped up as captain against Blues in another twist during a torrid few days for the Rams, after Tom Huddlestone was initially named as Keogh's replacement as skipper by manager Philip Cocu.

Cocu told reporters that the decision to change captain for the third time in three days related to the incident earlier in the week.

Davies, skippering the side in what was his first league appearance under the Dutch boss, told BBC Radio Derby it had been both a "strange" and "shocking week".

The defender said: "Me as a footballer, I've tried to keep the lads focused. While everything is happening in the background, games are still coming thick and fast.

"We have no time, with all due respect, to keep our minds on that."

Saturday's win, Derby's first at home this season, left the Rams in mid-table and just six points outside the play-off places.

They travel to lowly Barnsley on Wednesday and face Luton on Saturday, two sides that came up to the Championship from League One last season.

"We have to be looking to go to Barnsley and win, playing Luton and winning," Davies said.

"That has to be our attitude. It is no disrespect to what they have got, it is simply because what we have got in our changing room.

"Ultimately we are a club that has been in the play-offs the past two seasons and we want to be reach for that again."

Analysis

BBC Radio Derby's Derby County correspondent Ed Dawes

"Saturday's win over Birmingham City was massive for Derby County and manager Phillip Cocu. He was given the support of his chairman, Mel Morris, with a pre-match walkabout around Pride Park and then on the field, his captain Curtis Davies led from the front.

"With the return of Chris Martin and the performances from the fringe players, whose opportunity has arisen because of notable absentees, Cocu's side has the chance to build something.

"The free-flowing style of play against Birmingham bore fruit with three goals; however the moment they switched off defensively they were punished. With the return of Jayden Bogle at right-back, it could mean Cocu opts to play wing backs and three in defence.

"A trip to Barnsley and the visit of Luton on Saturday could see some answers as to where the Rams will be this season."