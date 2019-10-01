Women's Champions League: Scotland loses place for next season

Glasgow City reached the last-16 of this season's competition by beating Chertanovo of Russia

Scotland will lose a Women's Champions League place next season after dropping out of Europe's top-12 leagues.

This term, Glasgow City and Hibernian both earned places in the competition after the nation climbed to 11th place.

But that extra spot has been lost after Scotland fell to 14th following City's last-16 loss to Barcelona last season.

This year, City have reached the last 16 again, where they will face Brondby of Denmark, while Hibs fell to Slavia Prague in the last 32.

It remains to be seen whether that will be sufficient to restore a second place for the 2021-22 season.

City are top of the SWPL by 11 points and look set to claim Scotland's sole place next year.

Scott Booth's side travel to face the Danes on 16 October, with the second leg at Petershill Park on 30/31 October.