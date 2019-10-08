Leasing.com Trophy: Tottenham U21s beat Colchester United on penalties

Goalkeeper Jonathan De Bie shone in the shootout for Spurs - who named first-team manager Mauricio Pochettino's son, Maurizio, on their bench

Tottenham got revenge for last month's Carabao Cup exit at Colchester as their Under-21s beat the League Two club on penalties in the Leasing.com Trophy.

Spurs' senior side fell to a shock shootout defeat in Essex on 24 September, but their youngsters won 6-5 on penalties after the game ended 1-1.

Will Grigg scored the winner as Sunderland defeated Grimsby 3-2 on the day they sacked manager Jack Ross.

Mark Sampson's Stevenage beat Wycombe 1-0 for their first win of the season.

Leasing.com Trophy results and tables

Former England Women boss Sampson has been in caretaker charge of the League Two strugglers since Dino Maamria's departure last month, with the club "in no rush" to appoint a permanent successor.

Meanwhile, Wales midfielder Emyr Huws scored his first goal since April 2017 as Ipswich - watched on by pop superstar Ed Sheeran - thrashed Gillingham 4-0 at Portman Road.

Spurs were the only of the four academy sides in action to avoid defeat, with Cheltenham's Jonte Smith scoring a hat-trick to help defeat West Ham Under-21s 4-3.