Ryan Jack: Steve Clarke accepts Rangers criticism over injury

Rangers were unhappy at training given to Jack following the Old Firm derby

Scotland were guilty of "a lack of communication" with Rangers after Ryan Jack was injured on international duty, says head coach Steve Clarke.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard had accused the national coaching team of being careless with the midfielder, who aggravated a knee problem last month.

Jack played in a 2-0 defeat by Celtic shortly before training with the squad.

"We have to make sure that we address all these issues and hopefully it won't happen again," Clarke said.

"With me, my staff and the player, it was probably a lack of communication, so we have to work on that. We have to be better in the future - and hopefully we will be."

Gerrard felt Jack had been overworked after undergoing a double training session just two days after the Old Firm derby defeat.

Jack subsequently missed the qualifiers against Russia and Belgium - plus one Rangers game - but is back in the squad for the forthcoming games against Russia and San Marino.

Clarke said he has not spoken to Gerrard but, while understanding his frustration, the national boss would have preferred the matter to have been "dealt with privately".

"I understand Steven's point of view because, when you send a player off to international football and he comes back injured, you're going to be upset," he said.

"Ryan picked up the injury and he missed a Rangers game. Thankfully, he's back now, he's playing well and he deserves his selection again."

Clarke revealed that he had adhered to a request from Arsenal not to recall Kieran Tierney to his latest squad "because he has only played 70 minutes of football".

The 22-year-old, whose summer transfer from Celtic took place as he was recovering from a double hernia operation, finally made his debut for the London club in a 5-0 League Cup win over Nottingham Forest last midweek.

However, he was not included in Monday's Premier League draw with Manchester United and Arsenal say his absence from the Scotland squad is part of a "phased return to match fitness".

West Bromwich Albion winger Matt Phillips has also been excused Scotland duty to allow a minor injury to be treated during the international break.