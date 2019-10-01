Football gossip: Willian, Dembele, Son, Sanchez, Longstaff, Allegri, Kane, Costa

Barcelona are considering another bid for Chelsea's Brazil midfielder Willian, 31, who has yet to sign a new deal and will be available on a free transfer in the summer. (Mundo Deportivo via Express)

Manchester United want to sign Lyon's French forward Moussa Dembele, 23, and Newcastle United's English midfielder Sean Longstaff, 21, in January. (Star)

Burnley's England forward Jay Rodriguez, 30, is being linked with a surprise move to Inter Milan in January. (Calcio Mercato via Sport Witness)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp would be horrified if they are forced to replay their Carabao Cup third-round match against MK Dons as punishment for fielding an ineligible player. (Times - subscription required)

Manchester United's Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 30, says he has "found his love for football again" after his loan move to Inter Milan. (Eurosport)

Tottenham's South Korea forward Son Heung-min, 27, said he wanted to leave the club in 2016 but was persuaded not to by manager Mauricio Pochettino. (Goal)

Barkley 'naive' for having night out - Lampard England midfielder pictured in row with taxi driver

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce questioned his players' ability and desire to play for the club in an angry outburst after their 5-0 loss at Leicester on Sunday. (Telegraph)

Former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri, 52, has been learning English as he targets a new role in the Premier League, with the Manchester United job his main ambition. (Guardian)

Ex-England defender Rio Ferdinand has suggested Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 26, should leave Spurs he wants to win the biggest trophies. (Mail)

Frenchman Bruno Genesio claims he was set to become Newcastle United manager in the summer. (Mirror)

England and former Tottenham defender Kieran Trippier, 29, said he "didn't have to think twice" about leaving north London to join Atletico Madrid. (Football.London)

Atletico Madrid have held negotiations with Qatar-based Al Rayyan over the sale of 30-year-old Spain striker Diego Costa. (AS Diario via Mail)

Everton failed with a bid of more than 30m euros (£26.6m) to sign 20-year-old Portuguese forward Rafael Leao in the summer as he moved from Lille to AC Milan. (Tuttosport via Liverpool Echo)

Middlesbrough are among a number of Championship clubs interested in Bristol Rovers' English 25-year-old striker Jonson Clarke-Harris. (Bristol Post)