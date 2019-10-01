England women set for record 75,000 crowd against Germany

England reached the Women's World Cup semi-finals with a 3-0 win against Norway

England are set to play in front of a record crowd for a women's match in England when they face Germany at Wembley on 9 November.

More than 75,000 tickets have been sold for the friendly, England's final home game of the year.

The current record is 70,584, for Team GB's 1-0 win over Brazil at Wembley in the 2012 Olympics.

"We are grateful for the incredible support," said England manager Phil Neville.

"We had loads travelling to watch us in France (for the World Cup), millions tuning in on TV and now this incredible show of support for the Germany game."

England face Brazil at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium on Saturday, with 30,000 tickets sold.

The Lionesses reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in July, having won the SheBelieves Cup in March.

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC in 2019, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.