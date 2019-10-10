Euro 2020 qualifying: Who needs what in October fixtures?

The football never stops. We are entering the penultimate block of Euro 2020 qualifiers, and are now at the stage when teams can book their place in next summer's tournament.

So who needs what? We look at the home nations and the Republic of Ireland's hopes - plus see who can qualify from the other groups this month.

England

Gareth Southgate's England will book their place at Euro 2020 if they beat the Czech Republic in Prague on Friday. That is because they will go six points above the Czechs, who will have two games left, with a better head-to-head record.

England then visit Bulgaria on Monday for their next qualifier.

The Czech Republic and Kosovo are also battling for a qualification spot, although neither side can secure their place or be eliminated this month.

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland only play one qualifier this month, in the Netherlands on Thursday. A win would take them six points above the Dutch, who would have three games left. A defeat and Michael O'Neill's side will slip out of the qualification spots.

None of the three teams in contention for the two spots, including leaders Germany, can seal a Euro 2020 spot or be eliminated in these games.

Wales

Wales visit Slovakia on Thursday and host Croatia on Sunday. Two wins could take them into the qualifying spots, although there are so many variables at this stage. Two defeats and their dreams are practically over.

Croatia could qualify with wins over Hungary and Wales - although it would depend on other results.

Scotland

Scotland's hopes of finishing in the top two are all but over. Failure to beat Russia in Moscow on Thursday could fully close that door before Sunday's home game with San Marino. However, the Scots are guaranteed a play-off place next March thanks to the Nations League.

Belgium will qualify for Euro 2020 if they beat San Marino or if Kazakhstan and Cyprus draw - both games are on Thursday. Russia could also qualify if they beat Scotland and Kazakhstan and Cyprus draw. A win over Scotland and then a victory in Cyprus would also be enough for the Russians.

Republic of Ireland

If the Republic of Ireland win both away games this month - in Georgia on Saturday and Switzerland on Tuesday - then they will qualify for Euro 2020.

A win in Tbilisi would mean they only need draws in Geneva and at home to Denmark next month.

Who else can qualify?

Spain, who have won all six games in Group F, will reach Euro 2020 if they win in Norway and Sweden. Victory in Oslo would be enough if Romania do not beat the Faroe Islands.

Andriy Shevchenko's Ukraine will go through from Group B if they get four points from games against Lithuania and Portugal. Portugal could qualify with two wins, but they would need Serbia to slip up in Lithuania.

Italy will reach Euro 2020 if they beat Greece and Liechtenstein in Group J. A win over Greece would be enough if Armenia fail to beat Liechtenstein.

France will be on the verge of qualifying from a tight Group H if they beat Iceland and Turkey - their two main rivals for the top-two places - but a slip-up in either game could prove costly.

Poland are top of Group G but are unlikely to wrap up qualifying in this round of fixtures unless results go their way.