Barcelona & Inter Milan: Name the players who played for both clubs

The player behind the question mark shares his name with another famous footballer

Barcelona v Inter Milan: Champions League Group F Venue: Nou Camp Date: Wednesday, 2 October Time: 20:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio 5 Live with live text commentary updates on the BBC Sport website

With Barcelona hosting Inter Milan in the group stages of the Champions League on Wednesday, can you name the players who featured for both the Spanish and Italian giants?

From World Cup and Champions League winners to Ballon d'Or recipients and all-time leading scorers, 13 players made the shortlist below.

Luis Suarez (not that one) and Nicolae Simatoc - they played for both teams between 1947 and 1970 - were so tricky that we'll give you them for free.

You have five minutes. Cue the Champions League theme music and off you go...